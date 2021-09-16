Feeding hungry Iowans is a bigger challenge with skyrocketing cost of food

DES MOINES, Iowa — In Iowa, nearly 300,000 Iowans are facing hunger.

“People like to believe food insecurity isn’t in their neighborhood,” says Michelle Book, the President and CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa, “but we know it exists in every county in Iowa and in some counties as high as fifteen percent.”

Many people also assume food insecurity is only a problem in bigger cities or that it’s a result of homelessness.

“The majority of the people we’re helping have a roof over their head and high school education,” Book explains, “they are cobbling together two or three part-time jobs and they just aren’t making ends meet.”

Another huge issue is the skyrocketing cost of food. It went up by 3.5 percent last year, which is the largest increase in history. Usually, the increase year to year is about two percent.

Partnerships with entities that produce food have a tremendous impact. Local companies donate everything from pasta and cereal to canned fruits and vegetables and producers donate protein, eggs, and milk.

If you’d like to be part of keeping food on the tables of hungry Iowans, visit www.foodbankiowa.org