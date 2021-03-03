Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Iowa News
Metro News
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Agribusiness Report
Honoring Black History
Continuing the Conversation
Destination Iowa
BestReviews
Veterans’ Voices
Golden Apple
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Watch: Justice Stephen Breyer announces retirement from Supreme Court
Ankeny man dies after being shot in face
Des Moines Police investigating first homicide of 2022
Des Moines to host first Red Bull Soapbox race in June
Video
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
Football Friday Primetime
RVTV
China 2022
Masters Report
Top Stories
Cyclones end Big 12 road skid in OT
Top Stories
Drake’s FogDog sets mile record
Video
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark sets Big Ten single-game assist record
David Ortiz elected to Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out
Grand View Christian Thunder rolling
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Updates From Governor Reynolds And Iowa Legislature
Iowa OSHA won’t enforce the federal vaccine-or-test mandate for large businesses
Iowa to spend more than $9M for nursing help at hospitals
Parents, disability rights groups sue over Iowa law banning mask mandates
Video
Gov. Reynolds defends law banning mask mandates; IDPH to release COVID-19 data more frequently
Video
INSIDERS: Gov. Reynolds remains confident kids will be safe at school despite delta variant
Video
More Coronavirus Updates From Governor Reynolds And Iowa Legislature Headlines
Iowa to Get $1.48B in Federal Coronavirus Aid
State Pushing More Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics as Demand for Shots Continues to Drop
Video
Safety Regulator Warns of COVID-19 Hazards Inside Iowa Capitol
Gov. Reynolds Addresses How Pause of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Will Affect Iowa’s Vaccination Efforts
Video
State of Iowa Working to Vaccinate College Students Before Summer Break
Video
Another Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed at State Capitol
Iowa Still on Track to Open Vaccine Availability to All Adults on April 5th
Video
All Iowans to be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination April 5, Says Gov. Reynolds
Video
Iowa Nursing Homes to Allow Most Indoor Visits to Resume
Video
Governor Reynolds Vaccinated Live During News Conference in Defense of New One-Shot Vaccine
Video
Wounded Warrior Project
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)