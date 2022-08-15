How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
One lucky winner will win two tickets to the show at the Wells Fargo Arena.
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Where can I purchase tickets to the Eagles concert?
Click here to purchase tickets to the show.
Where can I learn more about the Live Nation Entertainment?
Click here to visit Live Nation Entertainment’s website.