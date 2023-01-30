How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

The winners will win two tickets to the Simon & Garfunkel Story at the Des Moines Civic Center on February 25th, 2023.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest ends on February 5th, 2022.

Where can I purchase tickets to see the Simon & Garfunkel Story at the Des Moines Civic Center?

You can purchase tickets and view available seating here.

Where can I learn more about the Des Moines Performing Arts?

Click here to visit the Des Moines Performing Arts website.