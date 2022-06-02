How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
Ten winners will win a 4-pack of tickets to the New Kids on the Block show and one lucky winner will win two front row tickets to the show along with two Meet & Greet passes.
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Where can I purchase tickets to the New Kids on the Block show?
Click here to purchase tickets to the show.
Where can I learn more about the Iowa Events Center?
Click here to visit the Iowa Events Center website.