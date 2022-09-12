How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
Three lucky winners will receive a free consultation + three (3) services from The Spa at West Glen. These services are BBL, moxi, DiamondGlow or HydroFacial, chemical peel of your choice, botox (50 units) & micro-needling.
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Where can I learn more about The Spa at West Glen?
Click here to see what’s in stock and learn more about The Spa at West Glen.