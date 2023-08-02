How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

There will be five winners. Each winner will receive a family 4-pack to the Iowa State Fair sponsored by UScellular.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

As an added bonus, UScellular is hosting another sweepstakes to win a $20K vacay. To enter, visit the link here.

Where can I learn more about UScellular?

Click here to visit UScellular website.

Where can I buy tickets to the Iowa State Fair?

Click here to visit the Iowa State Fair website.