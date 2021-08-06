Win an Advanced Thrill Parks Pass Wristband to the 2021 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa State Fair returns in August 2021 and WHO 13 wants you to take in a few thrill rides when you visit. So we’re giving away wristbands to Thrillville and Thrill Town.

Contest dates: Now through August 22.

Prizes: Each winner will receive five wristband vouchers ($36 value) to enjoy UNLIMITED rides at the Thrill ville and Thrill Town during ONE DAY of the 2021 Iowa State Fair, good only Monday through Thursday until 10:00 pm.

OR five wristband vouchers which can be redeemed for 35 credits ($25 value) at any game or ride in Thrill ville and Thrill Town good any day during the 2021 Iowa State Fair, August 12-22, 2021.

Each winner will also receive one gate admission ticket to enter the fair for one day.

Prize conditions: Wristband vouchers must be redeemed at the Fair redemption booth near the Pepsi Clock from 9:00am-9:00pm. Each wristband is good for only one person. Rider must be present at the time of redemption. The unlimited wristband does not include games, but credits can be added in the Thrill Parks. The unlimited wristband is re-loadable after 10:00pm for further rides and games.

Winners will be notified by e-mail, prizes will be available for pickup at the station during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 8:30am-5:00pm. 18 Unlimited Prize packs and 18 Thrill prize packs will be awarded. Must be Iowa resident, age 18 to enter and live in the Des Moines/Ames viewing area as designated by Nielsen Media. Only one entry per person per household. Prizes provided by the Iowa State Fair.