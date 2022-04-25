How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

The winner will win a family brunch ticket (up to 5 people) to the Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow on Sunday, May 8th, 2022.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I purchase brunch tickets to the Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow?

You can purchase tickets here.

Where can I learn more about the Renaissance Faire at Sleep Hollow?

Click here to visit the Renaissance Faire website.