How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
The winner will win a family brunch ticket (up to 5 people) to the Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow on Sunday, May 8th, 2022.
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Where can I purchase brunch tickets to the Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow?
You can purchase tickets here.
Where can I learn more about the Renaissance Faire at Sleep Hollow?
Click here to visit the Renaissance Faire website.