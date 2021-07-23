Play to win over $500 in road-ready goods from Driveway.com and local Des Moines favorites.

How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
One lucky winner will win a Ultimate Road Trip Pack from Driveway.com! Including a backpack, $50 Hy-Vee Gift Card, Snack-packs, 4 State Fair Value Passes, Portable Reusable Grill, Portable Karaoke Speaker and more!
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter and play soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Where can I learn more about Driveway.com?
Click here to visit Driveway.com website.