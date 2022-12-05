How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
One lucky winner will win two tickets to The Lion King on March 30th, 2023.
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Where can I purchase tickets to The Lion King?
Click here to purchase tickets to The Lion King.
Where can I learn more about Des Moines Performing Arts?
Click here for more information about Des Moines Performing Arts.