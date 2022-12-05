How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will win 4 tickets to Chapel Hart at the Hoyt Sherman Place on March 24th, 2023.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I purchase tickets to Chapel Hart’s concert?

Click here to purchase tickets to Chapel Hart’s concert.

Where can I learn more about Mammoth Live?

Click here for more information about Mammoth Live.