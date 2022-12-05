How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will win a cooler bucket, a tea towel, two thermal mugs, a BBQ grill spatula, a cutting board, a meat thermometer, an apron, a chip clip, two koozies, and $25 pork cash to Iowa Pork Producers Association.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I learn more about Iowa Pork Producers Association?

Click here for more information about Iowa Pork Producers Association.