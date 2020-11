How does it work?

Complete the form below for your chance to win free rent or mortgage for a year up to $15,000!

What can I win?

One lucky winner will win free rent or mortgage paid for in 2021! Plus. one additional lucky winner will receive a $150 Visa Gift Card and a $75 Hy-Vee Gift Card!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.