Hello Iowa ‘Watch & Win’ Giveaway

How does it work?

It’s easy, watch Hello Iowa on WHO 13 weekdays at 11:00 AM and listen for Megan to give out that day’s clue word. Once you have that day’s clue word, enter it down below along with your email address. Make sure to watch Hello Iowa daily, so you can get the new clue word!

What can I win?

Week 1 – Fitbit Versa 3

Week 2 – KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand

Week 3 – Michael Kors Rhea Zip Medium Leather Backpack

Week 4 – Instant Pot Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! There is a new clue word given out daily on Hello Iowa. But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.