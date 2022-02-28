How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

The five winners will win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters at the Iowa Event Center on March 22nd, 2022.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I purchase tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters game?

You can purchase tickets and view available seating here.

Where can I learn more about the Iowa Event Center?

Click here to visit the Iowa Event Center website.