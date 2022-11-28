How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
Ten winners will win a pair of tickets to The Beach Boys concert on December 15th, 2022. As an added bonus, the winner will also win two Meet & Greet passes and a signed guitar!
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Where can I purchase tickets to The Beach Boys concert?
Click here to purchase tickets to the show.