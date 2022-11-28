How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

Ten winners will win a pair of tickets to The Beach Boys concert on December 15th, 2022. As an added bonus, the winner will also win two Meet & Greet passes and a signed guitar!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I purchase tickets to The Beach Boys concert?

Click here to purchase tickets to the show.