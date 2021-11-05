Enter to win the Holiday Boutique Day 5 Giveaway!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

1 lucky winner will win today’s Holiday Boutique’s prize pack that includes: fashion forward clothing item from Zumi!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Use this link below to purchase tickets to Holiday Boutique’s event

Click here to purchase your tickets to Holiday Boutique’s 4th Annual show.

As an added bonus, you can use the promo code “WHO” to receive $3 off on your Holiday Boutique tickets!