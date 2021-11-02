Enter to win the Holiday Boutique Day 2 Giveaway!

How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
1 lucky winner will win today’s Holiday Boutique’s prize pack that includes: a gift basket of cleansing handmade soap from Mississippi Suds!
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Use this link below to purchase tickets to Holiday Boutique’s event
Click here to purchase your tickets to Holiday Boutique’s 4th Annual show.