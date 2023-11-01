How does it work?

It’s easy, fill in all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will win today’s Des Moines Holiday Boutique’s prize of a gorgeous Shacket, earring and bracelet from Willa James Boutique.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Use this link below to purchase tickets to the Des Moines Holiday Boutique’s event.

Click here to purchase your discount tickets to the Des Moines Holiday Boutique’s show.

**As an added bonus, you can use the promo code “WHO13” to receive a discount on your Des Moines Holiday Boutique tickets!