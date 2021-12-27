Enter to Win Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo Tickets

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?
One lucky winner will win two tickets to Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo at the Wells Fargo Arena on January 7th or 8th. Plus, two World’s Toughest Rodeo t-shirts and two $50 gift cards to Cinch Jeans!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Can I buy tickets to the event already?
Yes! Click here to buy tickets to Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News