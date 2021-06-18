Enter to win an Iowa State Fair Prize Package

Hello Iowa is happy to be partnering with the Iowa State Fair to offer this special “Fairly Good Dad” prize package. Just fill out the information and one lucky winner will be chosen!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive an Iowa State Fair prize package which includes: 4 admission tickets, 1 parking pass, 4 state fair value packs, 4 giant slide tickets, $50 in food coupons, and 1 pair of corn dog socks.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I learn more about the Iowa State Fair?

Click here to learn more about the 2021 Iowa State Fair