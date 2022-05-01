How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive a luxurious Mother’s Day gift basket. This gift basket includes a VIP Overnight stay at the Hyatt Place Iowa City Downtown/University, a Bottle of Prosecco, Lavender and Amethyst Stick/Décor, Almost Famous White Cheddar Popcorn, and Winans Chocolates from Coralville Iowa.

The VIP Overnight stay at the Hyatt Place Iowa City Downtown/University includes: Roomy Room featuring Cozy Corner Sofa, Spacious Desk, Mini Fridge and HDTV Chromecast, Free Wi-Fi Throughout Hotel, Complimentary Hot Breakfast, Heated Indoor Pool Overlooking Downtown Iowa City, 24/7 Fitness Center, Secure-Temperature-Controlled Underground Parking, and World of Hyatt Reward Program.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I learn more about Think Iowa City?

