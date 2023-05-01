How does it work?
It’s easy, fill in all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
One lucky winner will win a $250 gift card to Perspire Sauna Studio. This gift card can be used at either their Ankeny or West Des Moines locations.
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Where can I learn more about Perspire Sauna Studio?
Click here to visit Perspire Sauna Studio in Ankeny or Perspire Sauna Studio in West Des Moines.