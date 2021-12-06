13 Days of Gift-Aways! Win 2 tickets to each of the Iowa Wolves games for Dec. 28th & Jan. 1st!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will win 2 tickets to the Iowa Wolves game on December 28th, 2021 with courtside access and 2 tickets to the Iowa Wolves game on January 1st, 2022 with courtside access.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I learn more about Iowa Wolves?

Click here for more information about Iowa Wolves.

To purchase premium single-game seats for upcoming games, click here.