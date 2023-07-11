An app designed to help you find the purr-fect pet to adopt is now even easier to use just in time for NBC and Telemundo’s annual Clear The Shelters initiative.

The WeRescue app, which has a dedicated tab for Clear The Shelters, allows users to search by zip code to find participating rescue organizations near you. That way, you can see listings for all of the animals available for adoption.

WeRescue app | Credit: Mark Wade

There’s also a news feed feature in the app which now gives users the ability to upload pictures of their pets to share with the entire WeRescue community.

The WeRescue app can be downloaded for all iPhone and iPad devices running version iOS 15.0 and above here.

And new for 2023 — WeRescue is adding another service for would-be adopters: a WeRescue website that will launch Aug. 1, 2023 — just in time for this year’s Clear The Shelters campaign. You can search the WeRescue website for adoptable pets near your location — and the site will be accessible to iOS and Android users alike. Starting Aug. 1, visit https://WeRescue.pet to search the web for your new furr-ever friends.

In addition, users of the app and the website will be able to see photos of other people’s rescued fur babies, read their adoption stories and comment on them. It’s a fun way to connect with other pet parents about the joys of animal adoption while also drumming up excitement about Clear The Shelters.

“The WeRescue app team is proud to support the Clear The Shelters event for the fourth year — working with dedicated rescue shelter volunteers, foster parents, and NBCUniversal Local staff across the country to find forever homes for these amazing pets,” said WeRescue CEO Mark Wade. “There’s no greater joy than seeing a happy family walk out with a new rescue pet which they will love and cherish for years to come.”

This year’s Clear the Shelters campaign runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. Visit here for more information on how to adopt, donate or participate in 2023.