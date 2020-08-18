Clear the Shelters: Gus Gets TLC at ARL

DES MOINES, Iowa — About half of the animals at Iowa’s largest shelter are surrendered by their owners. Some of them are victims of abuse and neglect. The other half come to the Animal Rescue League as strays.

In both cases, many of these homeless pets find themselves in need of a little TLC at the ARL. Floppy-eared Gus is one of them.

“Gus arrived to us as a stray and he was actually micro-chipped, but no one ended up coming to reclaim him,” said ARL Development Director Stephanie Filer.

The older beagle mix moves around at his own pace, but it didn’t take him long to make himself at home and win some hearts at the ARL.

“Very, very sweet. He arrived to us with a lot of missing teeth on his lower jaw,” said Filer.

“He still had some issues. He still needed quite a few dental extractions and he also had some pretty chronic ears that needed some attention, too,” said ARL veterinarian Dr. Millie Cates.

There’s no shortage of medical attention at the ARL. The team checks out every animal that comes through the shelter. That adds up to more than a million dollars to care for the health of these pets. The vets do everything from routine vaccinations to spay and neuter and emergency surgeries.

“We’re just so thankful we’re able to … have them come in and leave better when they arrived,” explained Cates.

Gus will be good to go once his ear infections clear up.

“His personality will likely change as he starts to feel better,” said Filer.

We can only imagine that this long-eared little guy will be even sweeter.

Gus did have a microchip. The ARL reminds pet owners to keep their information updated. You can find more animals ready for adoption at www.arl-iowa.org