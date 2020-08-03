Clear the Shelters: Eloise, From Pack to Pet

DE SOTO, Iowa — Almost two years ago, AHeinz57 volunteers trapped a pack of dogs living in Stephens State Forest near Chariton. All but seven of the so-called Forest Dogs have been adopted.

Eloise is the smallest of the pack, but she’s also said to be the sassiest.

“She was all teeth at the beginning when I first met her. I was like ‘you’re going to love me,’” explained AHeinz57 volunteer Laura Thompson.

She knew it would take time for earn Eloise’s affection. That and a whole lot of treats.

“The first time they take a treat out of your hand is huge. I cried,” said Thompson.

“They were truly feral dogs and it’s not often you come across them and they’re hard to rehab,” said AHeinz CEO Amy Heinz.

The rehab is going on two years this August. Heinz says their dedicated volunteers will do everything they can to turn the pack of dogs into adoptable pets.

“They call her the diva of the forest dogs just because she’s on her own time. Eloise is going to do it when she’s ready to do it,” said Thompson.

Eloise and the others will do best as the only dogs in the house. You’ll find more information about her and the other animals available for adoption at AHeinz57 here.