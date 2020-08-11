Clear The Shelters: Blue Eyed Girl



DE SOTO, Iowa– This white fluffy, blue-eyed beauty is still a puppy at heart.

“She’s a sweet girl. She loves everyone. She loves to give hugs,” said Melanie Minton from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue.

One-year-old Cheyenne, a husky mix, came to the animal shelter as a pregnant stray from Perry. This spring, she had ten puppies.

“None of them happen to be white. They were all black and brown,” said Minton.

Cheyenne’s puppies have all found new homes. Now it’s her turn.

While she waits, she’s lapping up the attention from the shelter’s staff and volunteers who have stepped up to keep things running these past few months.



“We have some incredibly, incredibly dedicated people. With the whole Covid thing, we had to reduce our staff,” explained CEO Amy Heinz.



That means more AHeinz families are fostering more animals right now. Volunteers are giving the ones at the shelter as much TLC as possible.

“Whether that means taking them out for ice cream or puppy latte at Starbucks or coming up to our snuggle room and simply watching TV or sitting with them and reading a book. Just spending time with them so they’re not just in a shelter,” said Heinz.

Since we met Cheyenne, we are happy to report that she was adopted last week. You’ll find plenty of pets still available at www.AHeinz57.com.