Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election Results
Digital Originals
Hunger Action Month
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Washington DC Bureau
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
BestReviews
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
Top Stories
DMPD: 15-year-old who died after shooting was committing a robbery, teen co-suspect arrested
Police ask for help to find man accused in violent assault
Video
2M COVID tests recalled over false positives
Local veteran and gym owner uses military background to create uplifting community
Video
Sports
RVTV
Football Friday Primetime
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
China 2022
Masters Report
Top Stories
Team Coverage Tuesday: Hawkeyes’ new starting QB; Cyclones feeling better
Video
Top Stories
The story behind Floyd of Rosedale
Video
NFL fines Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard over COVID-19 protocols
CAM’s Spieker to the house
Video
Big 12 hoops could be winner in latest conference shuffle
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Church and Business Closings
Church or Business
Details of closing
****There are currently no church or business closings to report.****
You can submit a closing using the form below.
Name
(required)
Email
(required)
Tell us the details of the closing — including the dates and times of the closure
(required)
Contact Us
Close
You have been added to Afternoon News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Afternoon News
Sign Up