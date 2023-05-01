LONDON (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Scotland on Monday to open a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen.

Trump and his son Eric were greeted by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade as they stepped off his private jet with an American flag painted on the tailfin.

“It’s great to be home — this was the home of my mother,” Trump said before getting into one of his cars.

Trump’s mother, Mary, was born on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to the United States.

Trump, who has announced that he will seek the presidency again next year, will head to his golf course in Doonbeg on Ireland’s west coast when he leaves Scotland.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen,’’ Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘make America great again’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before.”