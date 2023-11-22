LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government sought to regain the political initiative Wednesday with a series of tax cuts for businesses and individuals that it hopes will bolster its chances in a national election next year that opinion polls suggest it will lose.

Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said the British economy “had turned a corner,” with inflation and government borrowing down, allowing him to offer what he termed the biggest set of tax cuts since the 1980s.

“After a global pandemic and energy crisis, we have taken difficult decisions to put our economy back on track,” he told the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Hunt are desperately searching for an economic feelgood factor to boost Conservative election fortunes. But with public finances still stretched by historical standards, economic growth muted at best and inflation set to remain double the Bank of England’s target rate of 2% next year, experts have warned that the government hasn’t got much room for further big giveaways in the run-up to the election.

The most high-profile measure in Hunt’s autumn budget statement was a bigger-than-expected cut to national insurance — a tax that employees pay — by 2 percentage points to 10%, which 27 million individuals are expected to see in their wages as soon as January.

Other potential sweeteners for voters were hefty increases in the minimum wage, pensions and benefits.

Though Britain avoided the recession that many had anticipated this year, expectations for the country’s economic growth have been downgraded by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

Citing its forecasts, Hunt said the British economy is set to grow 0.6% this year, better than the March forecast of a 0.2% contraction. Next year, the economy is expected to expand by 0.7%, much lower than the 1.8% previously predicted. In 2025, growth has gone from 2.5% to 1.4%.

That means the election will be fought amid fairly anemic growth. The election must be held by January 2025, with speculation focusing on May or sometime next fall.

Opinion polls for months have put the governing Conservative Party, which has been in power since 2010, well behind the main opposition Labour Party.

To bolster economic growth in coming years, Hunt said the British economy needs to be more productive. As such, he said 110 budget measures outlined Wednesday on such things as skills, housing and planning will “unlock” 20 billion pounds ($25 billion) worth of investment and boost productivity.

His biggest measure for business was to make permanent full expensing of capital investment, which allows firms to offset their spending on plant and machinery against profits.

“That is the biggest-ever boost for business investment in modern times, a decisive step towards closing the productivity gap with other major economies, and the most effective way we can raise wages and living standards for every family in the country,” Hunt said.

Despite the tax cuts, the overall tax burden in the U.K. is expected to rise to its highest level since World War II because higher inflation is dragging more people into higher tax bands, which have been frozen for years. That’s an uncomfortable position for the Conservative Party, which has traditionally identified itself as the low-tax party.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said the measures that Hunt announced would reduce the tax burden by 0.7 percentage point of Britain’s annual economic output, but it still rises every year to a post-war high of 37.7% in 2028-29.

It also noted that much of the government’s room for maneuver relies on the government keeping a lid on spending by not increasing it in line with inflation — a commitment that many economists think will be difficult to meet.

The government argues that it has had to confront extraordinary circumstances over the past few years, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing the effective closure of much of the economy and the energy price spike triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leading to a cost-of-living crisis not seen in decades.

Labour, for its part, has sought to directly point the finger at the Conservatives for “crashing” the economy last year during the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss. Her leadership foundered after a series of unfunded tax cuts roiled financial markets and sent borrowing costs surging.

Sunak succeeded Truss in October 2022 on a pledge to stabilize the British economy after the turmoil, which involved reversing the bulk of her tax cuts.

“The British people won’t be taken for fools,” Rachel Reeves, Labour’s economic spokesperson, said following Hunt’s statement. “They know that what has been announced today owes more to the cynicism of a party desperate to cling onto power.”