Local Clothing Store Pays Tribute to Iowa Negro League Baseball Team, the Buxton Wonders

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A local entrepreneur is finding inspiration from one of Iowa’s hidden gems this Black History Month.

Buxton, Iowa was a successful coal mining town in the 1900s where a majority of the population was Black.

Recently the owner and creative director of Bozz Prints, John Bosley, discovered the Buxton Wonders, a baseball team that played in the Negro Baseball League.

Newspapers in Iowa didn’t widely report on the Negro Baseball League prior to the 1930s.

However, what historians do know about the Buxton Wonders team is that they were sponsored by the Consolidation Coal Company which paid for the land they played on, bleachers, uniforms, and travel expenses.

The Wonders played some of the most notable teams in the midwest, including the Chicago Giants, the Kansas City Giants, and the St. Paul Gophers.

Bosley said after researching the team himself, he hand-drew prints to reference the Wonders jerseys.

Bozz Prints will be selling Buxton Wonders t-shirts and donating 25% of the proceeds to the African American Museum of Iowa.

Bosley said as a small business owner, every dollar counts during the pandemic. However, he believes this was a great opportunity to give back during Black History Month.

“It’s cool that a small business in Valley Junction like us can, you know, put something out like this and just keep the conversation going,” Bosley said.

Buxton Wonders shirts are available online and in-store.