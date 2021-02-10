Governor Reynolds Looks Back at Racial Injustice Protests of Last Summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — As part of our Honoring Black History Special, Political Director Dave Price asks Governor Kim Reynolds what she learned from racial injustice protests of 2020. Here is what she had to say back in January about what the state has done since.

Thousands of people attended rallies and marches around the state to speak out against racial discrimination and police violence. The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody in Minneapolis.

In October, Governor Reynolds formed the FOCUS (Fueling Ongoing Collaboration and Uncovering Solutions) Committee on Criminal Justice Reform. She also signed an executive order to restore voting rights to thousands of Iowans with felony convictions.