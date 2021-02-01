Ames Community School District Celebrates Black History Month with Black Lives Matter Week of Action

AMES, Iowa– To kick of Black History Month, the Ames Community School District will be holding a Black Lives Matter Week Of Action to improve the school experience for Black families and teachers.

This initiative is not connected to any local groups or the national Black Lives Matter organization.

Director of Equity for Ames Community School District, Anthony Jones, said this week is about celebrating Black History Month by teaching students about the Black experience, beyond slavery.

“We get the opportunity to have different conversations around our regular standards in our teaching subjects throughout the week. So our hope is that it’s going to be either embedded throughout the day, or we’re going to have specific times when we set to have the conversations around the 13 guiding principles,” Jones said.

The 13 guiding principles that will be discussed with students include:

Restorative Justice

Empathy

Loving Engagement

Diversity

Globalism

Queer Affirming

Trans Affirming

Collective Values

Intergenerational

Black families

Black villages

Unapologetically Black

Black women

Each day this week, two to three of these principles will be taught to students through age-appropriate lessons and activities.

Last spring, the Ames Community School District conducted a Panorama Culture and Climate survey.

On that survey, only 14 percent of six to 12th grade students responded that they have important conversations about race, even when uncomfortable.

Only 24 percent of students said they talk to teachers about major news events related to race.

Jones said though the district has poured many resources into staff receiving diversity and inclusion training, it’s time to bring those lessons to students.

“What we want to do is move from the professional learning to now, what does it look like to implement these things that we’ve been learning for the past four or five years to be able to see results, and for our students to see that we’re more than talk, we’re about action,” Jones said.

The district has received both positive and negative responses from parents and the community about this action week, particularly around their principles regarding the LGBTQ community.

Jones said school principals and teachers have been in communication with parents explaining that the district has made a commitment to teaching students about equity and creating an atmosphere of acceptance for all.

“This is about creating an environment that is inclusive for everyone that we’re creating a sense of belonging that we’re not tolerating differences, but we are affirming differences,” Jones said.