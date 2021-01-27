Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Black History Month
First Responder Appreciation
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Coronavirus
Golden Apple
Continuing the Conversation
Agribusiness
Veteran’s Voices
Return To Learn
Video Game News
Top Stories
Robinhood restricts stock trading in GameStop, politicians demand answers
Top Stories
Panel overturns 4 Facebook content takedowns in first ruling; Trump case pending
Big Game Bound Week 21: It’s down to the Chiefs and Buccaneers
Video
32 More COVID-19 Deaths and 1,264 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Iowa
Video
Des Moines Nurses Get Free Tickets to Super Bowl
Video
Sports
The Big Game
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 21: It’s down to the Chiefs and Buccaneers
Video
Top Stories
Drake Women Beat UNI
Video
Top Stories
Roosevelt Hires Former Iowa State QB Jared Barnett as New Head Coach
Video
Drake Stays Perfect Rallies at Missouri State
Video
Baseball Hall of Fame Gets No New Members; Schilling 16 Votes Shy
Iowa State Athletic Finances Improving; New Projects Planned
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
WHO 13 App Center
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
WHO 13 Covid Relief Drive for Schools
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Big Race - Daytona
When is the 2021 Daytona 500? Start time, TV schedule and more
NASCAR to hold pre-race Daytona 500 concert with Luke Combs
Daytona 500 to be held with ‘limited’ fans in 2021 amid pandemic
Dillon lands Daytona 500 ride with rebuilding Gaunt Brothers
Mr. WorldWide to NASCAR: Pitbull joins Trackhouse ownership
More Big Race - Daytona Headlines
Here’s the NASCAR 2021 schedule with dates, times, and networks