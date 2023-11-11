(iSeeCars) – Electric vehicle sales are on the rise and few automakers are as visible as Tesla. If you’re considering a Tesla purchase, iSeeCars analyzed the prices of used Tesla electric cars by model, city and state to determine the lowest prices and where to find them.

National Average Price of 1-3 Year Old Used Teslas vs MSRP
RankTesla ModelAvg Used PriceBase MSRP
1Model 3$40,505$38,990
2Model Y$45,427$43,990
3Model S$74,791$74,990
4Model X$80,402$79,990

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3’s base MSRP of $38,990 (not including any federal or state tax credits available) is $1,515 less than the national average for a used one. You can learn more about EV tax incentives here.

Tesla Model 3: Trim, Range and Price
TrimEPA-est. RangeBase MSRP
Base272 miles$38,990
Long Range333  miles$45,990
Performance315 miles$50,990

The car was advertised as an affordable Tesla for drivers who found Model S and Model X starting prices too steep. The base Model 3 has an EPA-est. range of 272 miles of range and comes with a built-in charger compatible with 115-volt outlets. The Long Range Model 3 has an EPA-est. range of 358 miles.

West Palm Beach has the cheapest used Model 3 Teslas on our list, with an average price of $36,259, followed by Cleveland, with an average price of $36,526. 

Here are the rankings for the most affordable used Tesla Model 3 vehicles compared to the national average, by city and state:

Tesla Model 3: Lowest Prices By City
RankCityAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3$ Difference from National Avg
1West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL$36,259$4,246
2Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH$36,526$3,979
3Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC$37,458$3,047
4Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC$37,933$2,572
5Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN$38,009$2,496
6Oklahoma City, OK$38,062$2,443
7Fresno-Visalia, CA$38,075$2,430
8Jacksonville, FL$38,353$2,152
9Columbus, OH$38,504$2,001
10Salt Lake City, UT$38,721$1,784
National Average$40,505
Tesla Model 3: Lowest Prices By State
RankStateAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3$ Difference from National Avg
1New Jersey$37,405$3,100
2Kentucky$38,110$2,395
3Minnesota$38,133$2,372
4Oregon$38,353$2,152
5Oklahoma$38,518$1,987
6Ohio$38,789$1,716
7Utah$38,799$1,706
8South Carolina$38,886$1,619
9Florida$39,044$1,461
10Missouri$39,270$1,235
National Average$40,505

Tesla Model Y

Launched in 2020, the Model Y is a battery-powered compact crossover addition to the Tesla vehicles family, with the Long Range trim offering up to 330 miles of EPA-est. range. The average used price is $45,427. The base MSRP for a new Long Range Model Y is slightly lower at $43,990.

Tesla Model Y: Trim, Range and Price
TrimEPA-est. RangeBase MSRP
Rear-Wheel Drive260 miles$43,990
Long Range330 miles$48,990
Performance303 miles$52,490

Here are the rankings for the most affordable used Tesla Model Y vehicles compared to the national average, by city and state:

Tesla Model Y: Lowest Prices By City
RankCityAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model Y$ Difference from National Avg
1Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA$42,019$3,408
2Jacksonville, FL$42,509$2,918
3Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD)$42,594$2,833
4Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC$43,103$2,324
5Pittsburgh, PA$43,584$1,843
6Baltimore, MD$43,679$1,749
7Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH$43,931$1,496
8Chicago, IL$44,260$1,167
9Milwaukee, WI$44,281$1,146
10Los Angeles, CA$44,403$1,025
National Average$45,427
Tesla Model Y: Lowest Prices By State
RankStateAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model Y$ Difference from National Avg
1Maryland$43,332$2,096
2Virginia$43,437$1,990
3New Jersey$43,995$1,433
4Wisconsin$44,084$1,343
5Illinois$44,399$1,028
6Minnesota$44,419$1,008
7Alabama$44,540$888
8Florida$44,904$523
9North Carolina$44,926$501
10Utah$45,008$419
National Average$45,427

Tesla Model S

The Model S’s fast acceleration and 405 miles of range are impressive but this level of performance comes with a high sticker price, making the Model S one of the more expensive Tesla vehicles on the market. The average price of a used 1-3 year old Tesla Model S is $74,791, which is slightly lower than the base MSRP of $74,990. 

Tesla Model S: Trim, Range and Price
TrimEPA-est. RangeBase MSRP
Base405 miles$74,990
Plaid396 miles$89,990

Washington, D.C., has the cheapest used prices for the Model S, with an average price of $67,729. This is $7,062 less than the national average. For states, Maryland has the cheapest Model S prices, averaging $68,583. 

Here are the lowest average prices for the Model S, by city and state:

Tesla Model S: Lowest Prices By City
RankCityAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model S$ Difference from National Avg
1Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD)$67,729$7,062
2Chicago, IL$69,144$5,647
3New York, NY$69,237$5,554
4Philadelphia, PA$70,747$4,044
5Denver, CO$71,509$3,282
6Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC$72,001$2,790
7Boston, MA-Manchester, NH$72,209$2,582
8Houston, TX$72,733$2,058
9San Diego, CA$73,098$1,693
10Atlanta, GA$73,333$1,458
National Average$74,791
Tesla Model S: Lowest Prices By State
RankStateAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model S$ Difference from National Avg
1Maryland$68,583$6,208
2Virginia$69,814$4,977
3Illinois$69,991$4,800
4New Jersey$70,136$4,655
5Massachusetts$71,361$3,431
6Pennsylvania$71,531$3,260
7Colorado$71,944$2,847
8North Carolina$73,461$1,330
9Georgia$73,859$932
10Minnesota$74,039$753
National Average$74,791

Tesla Model X 

The Model X launched in 2016 as Tesla’s first crossover SUV. With its high performance and available upgrades, the Model X is the most expensive Tesla. Elon Musk, the company’s co-founder and CEO, claims there’s a good reason. “Model X is an extremely difficult car to build,” Musk said on Twitter. “Most complex passenger car ever.”

The base Tesla Model X offers 348 miles of EPA-est. range and the Plaid trim offers up to 333 miles of EPA-est range.  

Tesla Model X: Trim, Range, and Price
TrimEPA-est. RangeBase MSRP
Base348 miles$79,990
Plaid333 miles$94,990

The national average price of a used Model X Tesla is $80,402, which is slightly higher than the base MSRP of $79,990. The cheapest Model X prices are in Washington, D.C, $7,440 below the national average. 

Here are the lowest average prices for the Model X, by city and state:

Tesla Model X: Lowest Prices By City
RankCityAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model X$ Difference from National Avg
1Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD)$72,962$7,440
2Denver, CO$75,982$4,420
3Los Angeles, CA$77,011$3,391
4Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL$78,071$2,331
5San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA$78,302$2,100
6Chicago, IL$79,053$1,349
7New York, NY$79,936$466
8Atlanta, GA$80,270$132
National Average$80,402
Tesla Model X: Lowest Prices By State
RankStateAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model X$ Difference from National Avg
1Maryland$71,991$8,410
2Colorado$75,322$5,079
3North Carolina$76,284$4,118
4California$76,911$3,491
5Illinois$77,933$2,469
6Georgia$79,850$551
7Florida$80,374$28
National Average$80,402

Bottom Line:

If you’re currently looking for a cheap, reliable Tesla consider the Model 3 and Model Y, and be prepared to travel if you don’t already live where Tesla prices are low.

Methodology 

iSeeCars analyzed over 16,000 used one- to three-year-old Tesla vehicles listed for sale in October 2023. The average price of each model in each state and each metro area was calculated and compared to the national average price for that model, as well as the base MSRP (as listed on Tesla’s website as of November 3, 2023). Low volume models in individual states and metro areas were excluded from further analysis.

More from iSeeCars

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, including the iSeeCars VIN Check report and Best Cars Rankings. iSeeCars has saved users over $404 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.
This article, What Are the Cheapest Teslas?, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.