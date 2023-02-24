Originally limited to 1,500 units in the U.S. for the 2023 model year, the Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition will now be available for 2024 as well.

Toyota made the announcement on Thursday, though the automaker didn’t say whether production will still be limited. It did however confirm that production for the GR Corolla will be increased. Part of the reason for the limited supply is that the GR Corolla range is built at the Gazoo Racing factory in Motomachi, Japan, alongside the smaller GR Yaris sold overseas.

Toyota cited strong demand as the reason for increasing production and extending availability of the GR Corolla Circuit Edition, and the automaker said it is also considering a further extension of the Circuit Edition’s availability into the 2025 model year should demand continue to remain strong.

“We are seeing a ton of enthusiasm and excitement for the GR Corolla, especially the Circuit Edition,” Michael Tripp, Toyota’s head of marketing and communications, said in a statement. “When Toyota GR fans speak, we listen and our plans are to increase GR Corolla volume and continue offering the Circuit Edition as part of the GR Corolla lineup in 2024.”

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition

The exact specifications for the 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition will be announced later this year, but expect it to carry over some or all of the features of the 2023 model.

The 2023 GR Corolla Circuit Edition adds some credible upgrades over the base GR Corolla Core grade. These include Torsen front and rear limited-slip differentials, a bulged hood, a forged carbon-fiber roof, synthetic suede and synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, red contrast stitching, and wireless charging for smartphones.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition

Both versions feature the same 1.6-liter turbo-3 rated at 300 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, with drive going to all four wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission.

A more hardcore GR Corolla Morizo—the designation borrowed from a nickname of outgoing Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda—features additional upgrades, including a bump in peak torque to 295 lb-ft. The Morizo is limited to 200 units for 2023, though Toyota officials have hinted it may also be offered in subsequent years. Other special editions could be in the works as well.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition

The 2023 GR Corolla Core is priced to start at $36,995. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the Morizo at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.

It isn’t clear yet if prices will differ in subsequent years.

