Genesis is recalling 19,272 newer vehicles for a fuel pump failure that can result in a loss of engine power, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The low pressure fuel pump may have an impeller that could deform over time and affect the fuel pump housing. That could lead to the fuel pump shutting down, which would then restrict gas flowing to the engine, resulting in a loss of power, and increasing the risk of a crash.

If there is a problem, owners may experience an engine stall, or notice the engine hesitating or “stumbling,” as well as a rough idle or a malfunction/check engine light in the instrument cluster.

The recall encompasses the following vehicles:

2021-2022 Genesis G80 midsize sedan

2021-2022 Genesis GV80 three-row SUV

2022 Genesis GV70 compact crossover

Parent company Hyundai said it’s aware of 879 reports of fuel pump failure from July 1, 2021 to Aug. 22, 2023. It reported no known fires, crashes, or injuries related to the defect.

Owners will be notified of the recall by mail as early as Nov. 10, 2023. They will be advised to take their vehicle to a Genesis dealer, where the service technicians will replace the fuel pump at no cost to owners. Reimbursement will be provided to owners who have paid for the fix out of pocket.

For more information, call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 or visit the Genesis recall site.

