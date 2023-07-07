Apple’s Formula 1 movie will film at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, putting actual cars on track.

The untitled film stars Brad Pitt as a driver coming out of retirement and Damson Idris as his teammate at the fictional APXGP team. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose previous credits include “Top Gun: Maverick.”

APXGP race car for Brad Pitt F1 film

F1 is collaborating on production. This week, F1 revealed images of the car Pitt is expected to drive at Silverstone as part of the filming. While it looks fairly close to a current F1 car, it’s thought to be a single-seat race car from one of the lower series modified to appear like an actual F1 car.

The car sports AMG logos on its engine cover, a nod to seven-time champion and current Mercedes-AMG driver Lewis Hamilton’s role as an executive producer of the film.

APXGP race car for Brad Pitt F1 film

“I’ve seen all the footage of camera positions (we will use),” Hamilton said in an interview published on the F1 website. “I’ve spent time with Joe trying to make sure we’ve got the best positions.” Hamilton added that he did a track day with Pitt, who won’t be competing in any F1 races but is expected to drive in front of live crowds in between real F1 sessions.

A release date hasn’t been announced, but the movie is expected to stream on Apple TV+ and get a theatrical release. It won’t be the first movie about F1, but with producers going to such lengths for authenticity, it should be worth a look.

