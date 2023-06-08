Aston Martin’s current leadership will reverse an earlier plan to introduce a mid-engine supercar as a permanent fixture in the lineup, the automaker’s chairman has revealed.

In an interview with Autocar published on Thursday, Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll said future mid-engine models will remain limited-edition halo products, akin to the current Valkyrie hypercar and upcoming Valhalla supercar.

He said volume for such products wasn’t as important as their profitability and exclusivity, and thus they won’t become “normal” offerings in the lineup.

Prior to Stroll taking over the reins at Aston Martin in early 2020, the automaker planned to follow up the Valhalla with a new mid-engine supercar previewed by the Vanquish Vision concept first shown in 2019. It was to pack a V-6 and compete against similar models from rivals Ferrari and McLaren.

Aston Martin Vanquish Vision concept, courtesy Jill Ciminillo

It isn’t clear whether a mid-engine Vanquish is still part of Aston Martin’s plans. It’s possible Aston Martin may still use the nameplate for a planned successor to the DBS Superleggera, as the Vanquish has always been a front-engine grand tourer.

In his interview with Autocar, Stroll said the Valhalla, which is due in 2024, will be limited to 999 units, all of them coupes. A further run of convertibles is possible.

The car, which may carry a price tag approaching $1 million, will be Aston Martin’s first plug-in hybrid. Its powertrain will combine the current Mercedes-Benz AMG-sourced V-8 Aston Martin uses in various models, with a pair of electric motors (one at each axle) for a peak output of 937 hp.

