Buyers in the market for a luxury SUV with third-row seats have a new option in the form of the 2024 Lexus TX.

Revealed in June, the U.S.-built TX is now available for sale priced from $55,050.

The TX is a twin with Toyota’s Grand Highlander which is also new for 2024 and starts about $10,000 lower. The TX has more luxury appointments, though, even in base form.

The base grade is the TX 350 powered by a 2.4-liter turbo-4 rated at 275 hp. Drive is to the front wheels as standard but all-wheel drive can be added for an extra $1,600.

2024 Lexus TX

Standard features include seven seats, with heating and eight-way power adjustment for the driver and front passenger, plus leather trim on the steering wheel and shifter, rear sunshades, an ambient lighting package, LED headlights, 20-inch wheels, and aluminum roof rails. Standard technology includes a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 14-inch infotainment screen, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless phone charger.

Additional features are available via pricier Premium and Luxury lines, priced from $58,450 and $60,950, respectively. The Premium line adds extras like a panoramic glass roof, heated and cooled front seats, and power-folding third-row seats, while upgrading to Luxury adds leather trim, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and more. Additional features like a bigger screen and digital key can be added via a Technology ($1,050) and Convenience ($895) packs.

Buyers seeking increased performance can opt for a TX 500h grade that Lexus is offering exclusively in F Sport Performance guise. It’s priced from $69,350 and comes standard with all-wheel drive. It packs a hybrid powertrain combining the base 2.4-liter turbo-4 with a pair of motors to generate a combined 366 hp.

2024 Lexus TX

The TX 500h F Sport Performance comes standard with the Premium line and is available with the Luxury line.

Lexus will eventually add a TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid grade, though timing hasn’t been announced. This grade will pack a 3.5-liter V-6 paired with three electric motors for a combined 406 hp. There will also be enough battery capacity to deliver an estimated 33 miles of electric range. All-wheel drive will be standard on this grade.

All figures mentioned include a $1,350 destination charge.

Related Articles