The 2023 model year cars keep rolling into dealer lots, albeit in limited supply, and the most visited review we posted this week was the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. A perennial Best SUV To Buy at The Car Connection, the Grand Cherokee has minor changes limited mostly to the 4xe plug-in hybrid model after last year’s redesign. We finally found some seat time in the 2022 Model S, and it once again impressed, in Plaid or otherwise.

Here’s what else moved us this week.

2022 Tesla Model S review

Plaid or not, the Model S offers incredible acceleration and impressive technology, but the steering yoke is a letdown. It earns a TCC Rating of 8.2 out of 10.

2023 BMW i4 review

The BMW i4 fits an electric powertrain into a 4-Series Gran Coupe body to earn a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10.

2023 Buick Envision review

The five-seat crossover SUV is mildly engaging to drive, has good standard features, and it’s the most attractive of Buick’s three remaining vehicles. It lacks the efficient powertrain options of competitors which limits its TCC Rating to 7.0 out of 10.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee review

The legendary SUV with seats for five or seven passengers carries more tech and a higher price this year, as well as a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2023 Cadillac XT4 review

Cadillac’s smallest crossover has good acceleration and a comfortable ride that overshadows a dull interior design to earn a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2023 Cadillac XT5 review

The compact crossover rides well and has a good standard feature set, but it doesn’t measure up to true luxury. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.

2023 Cadillac CT4 review

The 2023 Cadillac CT4 compact luxury sedan sports an impressive lineup and a TCC Rating of 5.6 out of 10 that would be higher based solely on the CT4-V and Blackwing models.