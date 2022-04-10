Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
44°
Des Moines
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Iowa News
Metro News
Digital Originals
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Agribusiness Report
Honoring Black History
Continuing the Conversation
Destination Iowa
BestReviews
Veterans’ Voices
Golden Apple
Press Releases
Top Stories
Finkenauer back on the ballot, Iowa Supreme Court …
Top Stories
GOP readies strategy in case Roe v. Wade is overturned
New Polk County department to focus on behavioral …
Video
The Science of Chocolate taught at Iowa State University
Video
All the weapons the US is sending to Ukraine
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
Masters Report
NFL Draft
High School Scores
High School
Football Friday Primetime
RVTV
Top Stories
Iowa State moving students at football games
Video
Top Stories
Photos: Giants’ Nakken first female coach on MLB …
Gallery
Murphy’s Law: surging popularity of women’s basketball
Video
Faceoff: Bowlsby done, Kansas wins, Wooden Award, Cyclone …
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? baseball is our black sheep
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
Senior Salutes
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
Open for Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
Contact Hello Iowa
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Top Automotive Headlines
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
Best new car accessories
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
More Automotive
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Where is the autonomous car?
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
This is the average price of a used car in each state
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
Wounded Warrior Project
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)