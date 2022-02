Today in Iowa’s Jodi Long and Andy Fales got a chance to talk with Jala Washington Thursday morning while she covers the Winter Olympics from Beijing for the Nexstar Nation. Jala details the strange twists and turns it took to get to Beijing in the middle of a pandemic.

The first Olympic competitions will be airing on WHO 13 Thursday night starting at 7:00 p.m. Because the Opening Ceremonies begin at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Today in Iowa will run from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.