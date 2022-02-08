National history was joined by family history among Team USA’s medal winners on Day 4 of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Jessie Diggins became the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic medal in an individual cross-country skiing event and just the second American overall (Bill Koch – silver in Men’s 30km in 1976).

The three-time Olympian finished behind a pair of Swedes, whose nation sits sixth with six total medals.

As for the aforementioned familial vibes, Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished just shy of a gold medal in the men’s super-G event almost exactly a half-century after his mother Barbara Cochran‘s gold-medal run in women’s slalom.

And don’t forget about Nathan Chen: Record setter.

The five medals won by the U.S. is level with China and Germany, tied for eighth on the medal table, but Team USA is still seeking its first gold of the 2022 tournament.

Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

The U.S. is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

STANDINGS

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total ROC 2 3 5 10 Norway 3 1 4 8 Netherlands 3 3 1 7 Italy 2 4 1 7 Austria 2 3 2 7 Sweden 4 1 1 6 Canada 1 1 4 6 China 3 2 0 5 Germany 3 2 0 5 Team USA 0 4 1 5

