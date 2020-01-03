Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return To Learn
Clear The Shelters
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
VIDEO: First-Hand Tour of Stadium Precautions for High School Football in Iowa
Video
Top Stories
Bar Owners in Ames React to ‘Short Notice’ Closures
Video
FDA Issues Warning About Hand Sanitizers Disguised as Food, Drinks
Video
Lute Olson, Hall of Fame Coach, Arizona and Iowa Icon, Dies at 85
Iowa High School Football 2020 Season Preview Special
Video
Politics
Insiders
ELECTION RESULTS
Cast Your Kernel
The Deciders
Top Stories
Iowa SOS Says Absentee Mailings Breached Voters’ Information
Top Stories
RNC Recap: Melania Trump talks virus, racial strife
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Kim Reynolds Credits Trump with Helping Iowans in Adversity
50,000 ‘Catch-Up’ Stimulus Checks to Go Out in September, IRS Says
Video
Republican Convention Showcases Rising Stars, Dark Warnings
Video
RNC night one: Republicans paint dark picture of future if Trump loses
Video
Sports
Iowa’s Greatest Gut Punch Moments
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
VIDEO: First-Hand Tour of Stadium Precautions for High School Football in Iowa
Video
Top Stories
Lute Olson, Hall of Fame Coach, Arizona and Iowa Icon, Dies at 85
Top Stories
Legendary Hawkeye Coach Olson Dies at 85
Video
Iowa High School Football 2020 Season Preview Special
Video
“Cyclone Shields” Protect Iowa State, High School Players
Video
Murphy’s Law: Kevin Warren’s Rough Week
Video
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
We Are Open
Community Calendar
Contests
On-Air
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Remarkable Women
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
VIDEO: First-Hand Tour of Stadium Precautions for High School Football in Iowa
Video
Bar Owners in Ames React to ‘Short Notice’ Closures
Video
Norwalk, Winterset Schools Report COVID-19 Outbreaks
Iowa City School District Granted Virtual Learning Waiver as COVID-19 Cases Climb in Johnson County
Legendary Hawkeye Coach Olson Dies at 85
Video
More Top Stories
Top Stories
FDA Issues Warning About Hand Sanitizers Disguised as Food, Drinks
Video
Lute Olson, Hall of Fame Coach, Arizona and Iowa Icon, Dies at 85
Iowa High School Football 2020 Season Preview Special
Video
Toxins, Drought And High Demand Bring Des Moines Water Works To “An Interesting Intersection….”
Video
Storm Recovery Lesson From 2009
Video
Children, parents spammed with porn during kindergarten orientation on Zoom
Video
96% of Iowa Now in Drought Conditions After Another Dry Week
Video
Reynolds’ New COVID-19 Restrictions Close Bars, Breweries, Taverns & Nightclubs in 6 Iowa Counties
Video
“Cyclone Shields” Protect Iowa State, High School Players
Video
Murphy’s Law: Kevin Warren’s Rough Week
Video
More Top Stories
Featured
PHOTO GALLERY: Widespread Storm Damage Across Central Iowa
Gallery
We Are Open
Nominate a Veteran to be Recognized
WATCH: Decorah Eagles’ Nest Cam
Video
More Featured
Politics
Iowa SOS Says Absentee Mailings Breached Voters’ Information
RNC Recap: Melania Trump talks virus, racial strife
Video
Gov. Kim Reynolds Credits Trump with Helping Iowans in Adversity
50,000 ‘Catch-Up’ Stimulus Checks to Go Out in September, IRS Says
Video
Republican Convention Showcases Rising Stars, Dark Warnings
Video
More Politics News
Agribusiness
Snowy, Freezing Winter Predicted for Much of US, Farmers’ Almanac Says
Iowa Crop Progress Report Details Derecho Damage
Video
Recovery of Crops Flattened by Derecho Unlikely, Agronomist Says
Video
Iowa Farm Production Expenditures Jumped About $5 Million in 2019
Video
More Agribusiness News